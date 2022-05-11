Azerbaijan, UAE expanding co-op in implementation of new projects in renewable energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov met with General Director of UAE’s Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi within the framework of his visit to the UAE, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.

According to ministry, the sides discussed issue of expanding cooperation in the implementation of new projects for the production of electricity from renewable energy sources.

Masdar's proposals for cooperation were evaluated in the framework of "green energy" policy and goals of Azerbaijan.

"The ongoing and planned projects with Masdar will provide Azerbaijan with the opportunity to export electricity generated from renewable sources, and will also become a joint contribution to the reduction of carbon emissions," ministry said.

The meeting also discussed the work on commissioning the Garadagh Solar Power Plant in Azerbaijan.

According to State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan, trade with the UAE exceeded $12.4 million from January through March 2022, while this figure in the same period last year amounted to $5 million (an increase of 50.5 percent over the year).