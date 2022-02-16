EBRD determined to bring down greenhouse gas emissions in Uzbekistan - bank official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.16

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

EBRD pins hopes for the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, including methane, in Uzbekistan by 35 percent by 2030, representative of EBRD, Anton Usov told Trend.

He said that in this regard EBRD and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of understanding under which they have agreed to develop a long-term low greenhouse gas emission and climate-resilience strategy for the country.

Uzbekistan has increased its commitments in the updated natio nally determined contribution (NDC) and intends to reduce specific greenhouse gas emissions from the level of 2010 instead of 10 percent specified in the first NDC.

Meanwhile, Usov said that the EBRD has similar agreements with other countries in Central Asia region.

"We have a similar accord signed with the government of Kazakhstan", Usov said.

Previously, it was reported that Uzbekistan intends to implement projects for the reduction of methane emissions. The Uzbek Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction together with the EBRD organized an online meeting to review and discuss foreign experience in reducing methane emissions and possible mechanisms for implementing projects on this issue in Uzbekistan.

In late January 2022, Usov said in an article on EBRD's website, that the bank invested almost US$ 690 million (€607 million) in 22 projects in Uzbekistan in 2021, with Central Asia’s most populous state becoming the largest recipient of EBRD funds in the region for the second year running.

He had said the Bank’s funds promoted renewable power generation, green lending, the upgrade of key infrastructure and domestic small businesses. The previous record for the annual investment in Uzbekistan was in 2019 when the EBRD pledged $575 million through 13 projects in various sectors of the national economy.

To date, the EBRD has invested more than €2.85 billion through 106 projects in Uzbekistan.

