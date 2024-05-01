Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan talk on operations of joint investment company

Uzbekistan Materials 1 May 2024 13:06 (UTC +04:00)
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed the operation of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and the director of Uzbekistan's Reconstruction and Development Fund Shukhrat Vafaev.

The sides talked about the prospects of the realization of joint projects.

In addition, the officials paid attention to the expansion of cooperation in various sectors, including industry, production, digitalization, tourism, and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, as per data from the Uzbek Statistics Agency, the trade turnover volume between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $142 million from January through March 2024.

