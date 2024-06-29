UN Secretary General to pay visit to Central Asia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 29. UN Secretary General António Guterres will embark on a visit to Central Asian countries on June 29, Trend reports.

According to the UN, in each of the countries, the UN Secretary General will meet with the head of state and other senior government officials, as well as review projects related to the fight against climate change and talk to local activists.

António Guterres will start his visit in Uzbekistan.

The UN Secretary-General will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana on July 4. In his speech, António Guterres will remind the forum participants to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism based on the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. He will emphasize that the pursuit of peace must be at the center of these efforts.

The UN Secretary General also intends to warn the international community that geopolitical differences do not allow them to effectively address common threats, including the fight against climate change.

Earlier in 2017, António Guterres paid a visit to Central Asian countries.