Georgian voter files up to over 3M potential voters
Public Service Development Agency of Georgia today handed over potential voter files to the Central Election Commission (CEC) based on an electronic database, Trend reports citing 1TV.
The list includes a total of 3,540,609 potential voters, the CEC press service said.
"Based on the updated data, we will have further improved, more sophisticated unified voter lists that will rule out any manipulation over this issue," CEC Chair Giorgi Kalandarishvili said.
