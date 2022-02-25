Ukrainian ambassador discloses death toll among civilians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

So far, 57 people have died among the Ukrainian civilians, including two children, and there are also 177 wounded, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“To date, the Ukrainian army has killed about 800 Russian servicemen, destroyed seven aircraft, seven helicopters, more than 30 tanks, about 130 armored fighting vehicles,” Kanevsky said. “Kherson, Nova Kakhovka cities have been seized.”

The ambassador said that as a result of missile attacks on Kyiv at night, two missiles were destroyed and a multi-storey building burst into flame.

“According to the preliminary data, eight people were wounded and 150 people were evacuated,” Kanevsky said.