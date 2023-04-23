US embassy staff in Sudan evacuated amid fighting

The U.S. military has successfully completed the evacuation of the American embassy in war-torn Sudan, President Joe Biden said late Saturday evening, Trend reports citing ABC News.

Biden confirmed the evacuation of U.S. government personnel from Khartoum under his orders and that the administration would continue to assist Americans in Sudan.

"I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of our Embassy staff, who performed their duties with courage and professionalism and embodied America's friendship and connection with the people of Sudan. I am grateful for the unmatched skill of our service members who successfully brought them to safety. And I thank Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Saudi Arabia, which were critical to the success of our operation," he said in a statement.

Biden also also said the embassy has been temporarily closed but that "our commitment to the Sudanese people and the future they want for themselves is unending."