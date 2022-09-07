Russian exporter of defense products talks possible signing of contracts with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Russia is taking part in the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2022) in Baku for the fourth time, Spokesman for the Russian Rosoboronexport JSC, the state intermediary agency for exports/imports of defense-related products, Vyacheslav Davidenko told Trend.

According to Davidenko, this platform is one of the main platforms for the Russian side, allowing to show and provide weapons and equipment to the interested parties.

"This year, under the auspices of Rosoboronexport, four companies, flagships of the Russian military-industrial complex, manufacturers of weapons, military equipment and ammunition, are represented," he said.

The spokesman also noted that participation in exhibitions doesn’t always bring immediate results.

"We expect that possible contracts with the Azerbaijani side will be considered in practice a little later. First, it’s needed to show products, discuss, and then move on to signing contracts," added Davidenko.