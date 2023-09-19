Security of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh - priority for Kremlin, Peskov says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The security of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is a priority for the Kremlin, there is no information about threats to their lives yet, Russian President's Spokesman Dmitri Peskov, Trend reports.

In order to restore the constitutional regime of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures of a local nature were launched in the region.

The civilians and infrastructure facilities are not being targeted and are not part of the ongoing anti-terrorist measures. Only military targets belonging to the separatist regime's illegal armed formations are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

In addition, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work, and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.