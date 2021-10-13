Azerbaijan's draft law on media nearing completion - Media Development Agency
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13
By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:
Preparation of a draft law on media in Azerbaijan is nearing completion, the executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov said at an event on "Media and Legal Education", Trend reports on October, 13.
According to Ismayilov, the historic victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War created new realities in the region.
He noted the media should inform the world community about these realities.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Non-military convoy on Azerbaijan's Sugovushan-Kalbajar route shelled by illegal Armenian troops (PHOTO)
Italy was one of the first countries to be involved in reconstruction of liberated lands - Azerbaijani president
We reject all accusations about Azerbaijan bringing Israel to liberated territories - Azerbaijani president
European Union very actively involved and shows big interest in our transportation potential - President Aliyev
Telecom operators of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (PHOTO)
Bakcell introduced journalists to latest trends and innovations in mobile telecommunications (PHOTO/VIDEO)