Azerbaijan's draft law on media nearing completion - Media Development Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

Preparation of a draft law on media in Azerbaijan is nearing completion, the executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov said at an event on "Media and Legal Education", Trend reports on October, 13.

According to Ismayilov, the historic victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War created new realities in the region.

He noted the media should inform the world community about these realities.