Turkish Defense Minister meets with participants in Patriotic War of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Turkish Minister of National Defense Yashar Guler met with a group of Azerbaijanis who participated in the 44-day Patriotic War and were visiting this country, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

It is noted that the meeting held at the ministry was also attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Metin Gurak, the Commander of the Turkish Navy, Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, the Commander of the Ground Forces, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, and the Commander of the Turkish Air Force, Ziya Jamal Kadioglu.

At the invitation of the Turkish Association of War Veterans and with the organization of the Public Association “Education of Youth by Reserve Officers,” a group of Azerbaijani veterans of the Patriotic War visited Türkiye.