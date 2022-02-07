Iran evaluating local knowledge-based companies

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.5

Trend:

Iran is monitoring domestic knowledge-based companies to evaluate their capacities every two years, said Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"A total of 6,500 knowledge-based companies across the country are under monitoring," he said.

Sattari also pointed out that merging small startups with big knowledge-based companies would create additional investment opportunities.

Meanwhile, more and more Iranian universities are planning to launch ICT projects in the future. Kharazmi University is one of the leading universities in developing innovative centers.