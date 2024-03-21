Azerbaijani FM, UK minister discuss preparation for COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed preparations for the upcoming COP29 (the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) with UK Minister of State for Nuclear and Alternative Energy Andrew Bowie, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the source, the discussions took place during a meeting between the ministers participating in the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

The meeting also discussed Azerbaijan's contribution to energy security, cooperation between the two countries in this direction, as well as measures and projects within the framework of COP29.

"The development of bilateral partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, founded on reciprocal respect and mutually beneficial cooperation, was stressed, as was the need of combining efforts to further expand these strategic connections.

The parties underscored that alongside long-term strategic cooperation in the field of oil and gas production and export, there are broad prospects for cooperation in the field of alternative energy between the two countries. The discussion covered Azerbaijan's vast potential for producing solar and wind energy, ongoing projects, and initiatives to establish green energy zones.

The work on the 240 MW solar power plant project, being implemented jointly with bp, was considered. During the meeting, Bayramov provided detailed information on Azerbaijan's plans and priorities for chairing COP29. The importance of joint efforts in combating climate change was emphasized.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," added the source.

To note, COP29 will be held in Baku on November 11-24.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel