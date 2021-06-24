Several industrial investment projects to be commissioned in Kazakhstan's Shymkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

Implementation of 50 investment projects for a total of 200 billion tenge ($466 million) is planned in Kazakhstan’s city of Shymkent, city’s Head Murat Aytenov said, Trend reports.

Aytenov noted that the overall industrial output in the city amounted to 295 billion tenge ($687.6 million) over the period from January through May 2021, which is 10 percent more than during the same period of 2020. Some 251 billion tenge ($585.08 million) of the sum accounted for processing industry, which accounts for 84.4 percent of the total output.

“Industry is the backbone of the city's economy. Its share in the gross regional product is 24.6 percent. President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev instructed to increase the share of the manufacturing industry by at least 1.5 times over the next five years. To this end, several initiatives have been taken,” the head of the city said.

In particular, he said, the creation of the Zhuldyz industrial zone.

“Currently, work has begun on the formation of the infrastructure. The construction, metallurgical, pharmaceutical and furniture industries will be set up on an area of ​​306 hectares. The implementation of 50 investment projects for 200 billion tenge ($466 million) is envisaged with creation of over 5,000 new jobs,” he added.

Furthermore, he said, the work is underway to commission several separate industrial zones.

Four projects worth 1.8 billion tenge ($4.1 million) were implemented at the currently existing three industrial zones of Shymkent over the first five months of 2021. Some 274 jobs were created with the implementation of these projects. By the end of the year, 13 projects with an investment volume of 38.1 billion tenge ($88.8 million) will be launched.

