Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov met today in Istanbul, Turkey with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, on the sidelines of the Turkic Council, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the heads of states discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic interaction, cooperation in the energy sector, etc.

Sadyr Zhaparov noted with satisfaction the noticeable intensification of bilateral Kyrgyz-Turkmen contacts this year and expressed confidence that the agreements reached during the summit meetings will be implemented on time.

He paid special attention to the issues of trade and economic cooperation, diversification of trade between the two states, noting the presence of great potential in increasing mutual trade.

President Sadyr Zhaparov confirmed the readiness of the Kyrgyz side to take all measures to further strengthen and develop bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within international organizations.

The president of Turkmenistan, in turn, noted the ongoing development of bilateral cooperation and expressed interest in building up interaction with Kyrgyzstan, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.