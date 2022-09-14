Incident with use of weapons occurred on Kyrgyz-Tajik state border

An incident with the use of weapons occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

In the course of serving in the Bulak-Bashy area of Batken Oblast, the border detachment of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan discovered a border guards of Tajikistan, which, in violation of earlier agreements between the parties, took up combat positions on an undescribed section of the state border.

Ignoring the legitimate demands of the Kyrgyz side to leave the territory, the Tajik border guards opened fire. In response, the border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan also used weapons. A skirmish began between border detachments, during which the Tajik side used mortars, the report said.

As of 09:30 September 14, 2022, the gunfight started and ended intermittently.

According to preliminary data, there were no victims or wounded from the Kyrgyz side. The head of the Batken border detachment left for the scene of the incident.

Telephone conversations were held between the head of the Batken regional department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, Colonel Kyialbek Tolonbaev and the head of the Sughd regional department of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, Major General Kh. Pirakzoda to prevent the escalation of the conflict, the border service said.

The parties are planning a meeting.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic is taking all measures to stabilize the situation.