Austrian energy forum features numerous Kyrgyzstan clean energy projects

Photo: The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 10. Kyrgyzstan is showcasing 12 projects in the field of clean energy at the International Investment Energy Forum in Vienna, Trend reports.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, announced that these projects present investment opportunities totaling $16 billion.

"I guarantee complete support and protection for investors. Additionally, we will ensure 100 percent utilization of the generated electricity," Japarov said.

He also highlighted projections suggesting a 27 percent population increase, a 35 percent rise in food demand, and a 50 percent increase in drinking water consumption in Central Asia by 2050.

"Overcoming challenges such as landlocked geography, resource dependency, low financial development, and climate change impacts are crucial for unlocking the region's potential," Japarov said.

The International Investment Energy Forum in Vienna focuses on Kyrgyzstan's Kambarata-1 HPP construction project. The forum is organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, with the support of the World Bank Group and the assistance of the Austrian government.

The event attracts over 200 international financial institutions, as well as Central Asian, European, Middle Eastern, and private investors.