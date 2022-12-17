Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. On December 16, at 23:35, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Zaylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, on December 17, at 09:05, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Naghdali settlement of the Lachin region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.