“Digital Silk Way” project presented at “Time of Innovations 2021” Forum (PHOTO)

The “Digital Silk Way” project, implemented by AzerTelecom, envisaging the formation of a digital telecommunications corridor linking Europe to Central and South Asia, was presented at “VI Time of Innovations 2021” Forum held within the framework of “Dubai Expo 2020” in the United Arab Emirates on December 5-8.

The Forum was dedicated to international cooperation in the field of innovation. More than fifty speakers joined the forum, presented various case studies and best projects, made fruitful discussions about the latest trends and shared their experience of implementing innovations in all aspects of business.

Making a speech at the conference, Fuad Allahverdiyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors at AzerTelecom, gave detailed information about the “Digital Silk Way” project. Emphasizing its role in the formation of the shortest digital telecommunication corridor linking Europe to Asia through Azerbaijan, he noted that the project will contribute to the development of regional communication services, digitalization, cooperation in the field of telecommunications in the Caucasus, Central and South Asia.

“The favourable geographical location of our country, its unique position at the crossroads of West and East creates a range of opportunities for the implementation of strategic projects such as the “Digital Silk Way”. This forum once again showed the great interest in our project in the era of intensive digitalization. The event was effective in terms of project presentation, and we had a useful exchange of views with a number of companies from the Middle East, discussed issues of mutual interest", said Fuad Allahverdiyev.

AzerTelecom LLC is a leading wholesale telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan. The company is a part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating across various industries and countries. AzerTelecom connects Azerbaijan with the global Internet network and provides various advanced services to local and foreign companies in the telecommunications sector.

The company is implementing the “Digital Silk Way” project, a large-scale digital infrastructure project connecting Europe to Central and South Asia. The “Digital Silk Way” project initiated by NEQSOL Holding was named as one of the five best strategic infrastructure projects in Asia at the Global Strategic Infrastructure Leadership Forum held in 2020 in the United States.