French press covers participation of Azerbaijan's president at opening of Arab League Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. French La Gazette online newspaper published an article about the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, at the 31st Arab League Summit in Algiers, Trend reports on November 4.

According to the article, President Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening ceremony of the event at the invitation of President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as a guest of honor.

The article noted that Azerbaijan, which, like Algeria, suffered from the occupation, has always felt the support of the countries which are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, when its ancestral lands were occupied by Armenia for almost thirty years.

"Chairing over the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan plays an important role in the international arena. The Non-Aligned Movement, which unites 120 countries, is the second largest international organization after the UN. Azerbaijan has been chairing it since 2019," the article said.

Besides, according to the publication, the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) fell on the period of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Azerbaijani state was very active in this context, providing financial and humanitarian assistance to more than 80 countries and organizing the NAM Summit.

“We initiated a Special Session of the UN General Assembly devoted to COVID-19, which was held in December 2020. All these initiatives had one objective - the objective to help the countries, which are in need, to help the countries and to mobilize resources, and to help the countries, which cannot afford to acquire vaccines," President Ilham Aliyev said at the 31st Arab League Summit, whose statement was cited in the article.