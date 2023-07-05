Baku hosts NAM Coordinating Bureau meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. A ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The meeting is attended by representatives of the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement.

It will last until July 6.

A total of 120 participating states, 18 observers and 10 international organizations, including Azerbaijan, have played an important role in the history of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Azerbaijan has been chairing the NAM since 2019. Despite the fact that the period of the country's chairmanship in the organization fell at the height of the pandemic, Baku successfully fulfilled its presidential mission and received the right to lead the movement for another one year.