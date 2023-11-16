Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in Dogu Akdeniz-2023 international exercise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A detachment of the Marine Special Forces of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces will take part in the international exercises, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

In accordance with the plan of military cooperation between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, a group of servicemen of the Marine Special Forces of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces are visiting fraternal country to participate in the 'Dogu Akdeniz-2023' (Eastern Mediterranean-2023) international exercise scheduled to be held in the city of Marmaris.

Azerbaijani servicemen, on October 22, participated in the International Military Observers Course in Hungary, as part of the cooperation program between the Ministry of Defense and NATO for 2022.

Those who successfully completed the course were awarded diplomas. Military servicemen from 15 countries were involved in participating in the event.

