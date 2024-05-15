Azerbaijan's Khojaly marks Russian peacekeepers' pullout from.......(PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, May 15. Khojaly city hosted a ceremony commemorating the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The event was attended by high-ranking military personnel from the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia, peacekeeping contingent, representatives of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan, military personnel, and media representatives.

After viewing a photo exhibition showcasing the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Karabakh Economic Zone, the guests were invited to the honorary podium, and the program of the ceremony was announced.

The event began with a minute of silence in honor of the fallen servicemen.

Accompanied by a military orchestra, the national anthems of the two countries were performed.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev, briefed on the activities of the contingent temporarily stationed in Karabakh, in accordance with the statement signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on November 10, 2020.

He expressed gratitude to all members of the peacekeeping contingent, which, having prematurely completed its mission, is being withdrawn from the country in accordance with the agreement reached between the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Russia, for their contributions to peace and stability, and wished them success in their future endeavors.

Then, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Evgeny Nikiforov delivered a speech.

Following the speeches, military personnel, who were awarded medals by the defense ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia, were presented with their medals, and there was an exchange of gifts between the official guests.

The event concluded with a concert program featuring creative groups from the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia.

To note, the Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in accordance with the third point of the joint statement of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia dated November 10, 2020.

