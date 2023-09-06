Azerbaijan imposes new regulations for furniture industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND), subordinate to the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, adopted the state standard AZS en 1129-1:2023 Furniture—folding beds—safety requirements and tests'' based on the European standard. Part 1: Safety requirements", the AZSTAND said, according to Trend reports.

In order to develop the furniture industry in the country, improve the quality and safety of products produced in this area, increase the range and competitiveness of export products, support entrepreneurs, and meet the demand and expectations of consumers, modern standards for the furniture industry were adopted.

The standard defines the requirements for the safety and strength of folding beds used in everyday life. It also includes requirements for the strength of the wall mount, where appropriate.

The project of the state standard AZS EN 1129-1:2023 Furniture: Folding Beds: Safety Requirements and Tests, Part 1: Safety Requirements,, developed on the basis of an authentic translation of the European standard Furniture: Folding Beds: Safety Requirements and Tests, Part 1: Safety Requirements," was officially agreed with the Azerbaijan State Scientific-Research Institute of Labor Protection and Safety Engineering under the State Agency for Safe Working in Industry and Mountain-Mining Control.