Kazakhstan reports new COVID-19 cases, total at 106,361

Kazakhstan 7 September 2020 07:15 (UTC+04:00)
60 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The new COVID-19 cases by city/region are as follows: 4 in Nur-Sultan city, 4 in Almaty city, 3 in Akmola region, 3 in Almaty region, 6 in Atyrau region, 15 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 8 in West Kazakhstan region, 5 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, 4 in North Kazakhstan region, taking the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 106,361.

