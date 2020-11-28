826 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, total at 130,039
Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 826 more coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan, сoronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
73 cases were recorded in Kazakh capital, 84 in Almaty, 6 in Shymkent, 74 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 23 in Almaty region, 15 in Atyrau region, 145 in West Kazakhstan, 22 in Karaganda region, 77 in Kostanay region, 3 in Mangistau region,, 117 in Pavlodar region, 119 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkestan region bringing the country’ caseload to 130,039.
