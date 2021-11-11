President of Kazakhstan meets with Secretary General of Turkic Council

President of Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev in Istanbul on Nov. 11, 2021, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Conveying his gratitude for the continuous support provided by Kazakhstan to the Turkic Council, Secretary General Amreyev briefed the President on the preparations as well as issues proposed for the agenda of the upcoming Summit of Heads of State of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States which will take place in Istanbul on Nov. 12, 2021.

The President expressed his confidence that the 8th Summit will be an excellent occasion for the Organization and will make a great contribution to further strengthening of cooperation among the Turkic States within the framework of the Organization.

President Tokayev reiterated the full support of Kazakhstan to the undertakings of Turkic Council Secretariat and will continue its active participation in efforts towards further strengthening the cooperation between Turkic Council Member States in various fields.

During the meeting a number of issues on the agenda of the Organization, particularly the collaboration in the spheres of economy, finance, transport, tourism, youth, sports, culture and science were also discussed.