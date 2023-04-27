Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power plans to implement project for production of green hydrogen in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 27. ACWA Power company (Saudi Arabia) plans to implement a project for the production of green hydrogen in Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan said at the opening of the second Tashkent International Investment Forum (ТIIF-2023), Trend reports from the scene.

According to Abunayyan, this will become the second largest such project in the world.

He stressed that the portfolio of projects of ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia) in Uzbekistan is $7.5 billion.

"More than $7.5 billion falls on 10 projects of our company in Uzbekistan. Soon we will cross this threshold and significantly increase investments," the chairman noted.

ACWA Power's portfolio of projects in Uzbekistan is the company's second largest investment outside of Saudi Arabia, Abunayyan added.

Tashkent International Investment Forum is a large-scale dialogue platform for the entire Central Asian region, which allows presenting the investment potential of Uzbekistan to international investment and business communities.

The forum is aimed to attract big foreign investment, financial and economic organizations, and companies interested in integrating into the dynamically developing market of Uzbekistan.

ТIIF-2023 will be attended by over 2,500 people from the US, UK, Türkiye, China, India, Egypt, EU, CIS, Southeast Asia, and Middle East countries. For comparison, last year more than 1,500 people applied for participation.

This year, a plenary session, as well as 28-panel sessions and round tables, a number of ceremonies for signing major investment agreements and trade contracts, discussions on current topics in the business world, including investment sector development trends, digitalization of financial institutions, and modern monetary-credit policy with participation of more than 150 speakers, are expected to be held.

The second forum will last until April 28, 2023.