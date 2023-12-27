Uzbekistan doubles imports of gas from Russia via Central Asia - Center pipeline

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 27. Uzbekistan has doubled daily imports of gas from Russia’s Gazprom in December 2023 against the backdrop of cold weather, Trend reports.

The remark was made during a meeting between Gazprom Chairman Alexei Miller and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

"Currently, in December, we supply Uzbekistan with the maximum technically possible volume of gas that can be supplied via the Central Asia — Center gas pipeline," Miller said.

Miller noted that the Central Asian countries and Russia were discussing an agreement on cooperation in the gas sector for 15 years ahead. To increase supplies, the Russian state-owned company plans to expand the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline system.

Meanwhile, as per data by Uzbekistan’s State Statistics Committee, the value of gas imported to Uzbekistan amounted to $562.7 million from January through November of 2023.

The Presidents of Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan launched Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan on October 7. The gas supply agreement is designed for two years and provides for the supply of 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Transit is carried out via the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline.

Moreover, Uzbekistan and Gazprom signed a Memorandum on Cooperation in the Energy Sector earlier this month to develop cooperation in the field of gas supplies and transportation, as well as in the field of exploration and production of hydrocarbons.