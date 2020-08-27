3,170 disaster-affected Georgians to benefit from EU humanitarian aid

A total of 3,170 disaster-affected Georgian citizens will benefit from European Union humanitarian aid, which includes food parcels, hygiene kits and cash support, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

In late July 2020, heavy rains and flash floods in northwest Georgia have caused significant damage to houses and infrastructure. The European Union is providing €80,000 (about $94,688) in humanitarian funding to assist the most affected people following the disaster”, reads the official statement of the EU.

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

As of July 29, heavy rains affected Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti, Guria, Imereti and Kakheti regions.

Roads and bridges were mainly destroyed in the floods in western Georgia.

The rain has also caused heavy damage to agricultural lands, farms and fruit trees, which are the main source of income for many affected families.