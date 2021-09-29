Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military personnel (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Belarus discussed the issues on military personnel, Trend reports on Sept. 29 with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the plan of bilateral cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus, the Department for Personnel of Main Department for Personnel of the Ministry of Defense held a working meeting on the staff of Military Personnel Bodies.

Chief of the Department for Personnel of the Main Department for Personnel of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Major General Elchin Khalilov gave the guests detailed information on the training of professional staff and reforms carried out in the Azerbaijani Army.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the staff of military personnel bodies of the two countries, in particular, in the field of military service and registration of military personnel.