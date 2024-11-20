Sierra Leone bullish on COP29's ability to unlock climate ambitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Sierra Leone remains confident that COP29 will deliver an ambitious outcome based on global solidarity, Sierra Leone's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Jiwoh Emmanuel Abdulai, said as he delivered his national statement at the COP29 summit, Trend reports.

"We have gathered here at a critical moment when our collective commitment to climate action must be stronger and more determined than ever. Sierra Leone, like many other developing countries, continues to face serious threats related to climate change, such as increasing climate variability, biodiversity loss, and economic vulnerability," he said.

The minister emphasized that Sierra Leone has already taken significant steps in advancing climate initiatives, including developing new policies, implementing local initiatives, and establishing strategic partnerships. The country’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) include ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing climate resilience.

"Our efforts are focused on prioritizing adaptation and mitigation measures to protect people, preserve ecosystems, and promote sustainable development," the minister said.

Abdulai also highlighted that Sierra Leone continues to implement projects aimed at increasing resilience to climate change, such as improving early warning systems, enhancing disaster management, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

"Sierra Leone is actively seeking investment in renewable energy projects, such as solar and hydroelectric power, as well as in forest restoration and biodiversity conservation projects. To realize these ambitious climate actions, the country needs long-term financial resources and technology transfer," he added.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will run until November 22, opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11. It is the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date, and the first time in the region that it is being held in Azerbaijan.

Within COP29, the highest-level event - the summit of world leaders on climate action - was held on November 12–13.

The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) on climate finance. The COP29 Presidency has launched 14 initiatives that include linkages between climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals, including green energy corridors, green energy storage, harmony for climate resilience, clean hydrogen, methane reduction in organic waste, action on green digital technologies, and other topics.

In addition to being a top priority that creates the conditions for action, creating climate finance will also help fulfill the 1.5°C pledge by bringing everyone together.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

