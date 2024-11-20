Iceland highlights arctic warming and risks of ocean circulation changes at COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. At the COP29 summit in Baku, Helga Barðadóttir, Deputy Director of the Ministry of the Environment, Energy, and Climate of Iceland, highlighted the urgent need for collective global action to address the escalating climate crisis, Trend reports.

With 2024 projected to be the warmest year on record, Barðadóttir emphasized the dire consequences of exceeding the 1.5°C temperature limit set by the Paris Agreement.

"In 2024, we are most likely going to exceed the 1.5°C threshold, marking the first year to surpass this critical target," Barðadóttir stated. "The changes this level of warming brings to our planet are devastating, and the climate-related tragedies we have witnessed in recent years will only intensify with further warming."

The deputy director pointed to the Arctic, which has already warmed at a much higher rate than the global average. "The Arctic continues to experience retreating glaciers, loss of biodiversity, and conditions that will force the displacement of indigenous peoples," Barðadóttir noted. She underscored the importance of ensuring the rights and participation of these communities as they face the adverse effects of climate change.

Barðadóttir also referenced a letter of concern presented by 42 scientists at the recent Arctic Circle conference in Reykjavik, warning of the potential risks to ocean circulation in the North Atlantic. "The letter highlighted the possible changes in ocean currents like the Amok, a warm branch of the Gulf Stream, which plays a crucial role in shaping the climate conditions we experience in Iceland and much of Northern Europe," she explained. "Drastic changes in these currents could severely disrupt living conditions and bring us closer to the limits of adaptation."

The Icelandic representative called for accelerated climate mitigation actions to prevent crossing these critical tipping points. "The only way to avoid crossing these tipping points is through enhanced and fast climate mitigation action," Barðadóttir said.

In her address, Barðadóttir reiterated Iceland's commitment to climate finance, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that integrates both mitigation and adaptation efforts. "In all our development aid projects, gender equality and human rights are always at the forefront," she added.

Barðadóttir also stressed the importance of following up on the results of the first global stocktake. "We must move forward with robust mitigation efforts. We will not make progress on our path unless we commit to phasing out fossil fuels and building green energy systems," she stated. "The only way forward is to adhere to the 1.5°C goal of the Paris Agreement and significantly enhance our efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases across all sectors."