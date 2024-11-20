Peru urges for more ambitious action to combat climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The countries should be more ambitious in combating climate change, Peru's Deputy Minister for Strategic Development of Natural Resources Raquel Soto Torres said as she delivered her national statement at the COP29 summit, Trend reports.

“Climate change is intensifying around the world, and Peru is not being left out of its devastating effects. The country, with its fragile ecosystems, is facing negative phenomena such as droughts, forest fires in the Amazon, and loss of ice cover,” she said.

She recalled that Peru has developed a National Adaptation Plan, which is integrated into the National Climate Change Strategy and into NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions). However, despite these steps, funding for climate programs remains inadequate. There is also an urgent need to adjust the direction of the climate change mitigation program in order to increase the ambition and implementation of commitments.

“Peru is actively working to integrate adaptation and mitigation into its national policies; however, the country lacks the resources to implement these efforts and cover losses from climate disasters. One of the key steps taken by Peru was the development of the Regulations of the National Registry of Mitigation Measures, which will ensure transparency and efficient functioning of the carbon credit market,” she noted.

According to her, another important achievement was the updating of the National Climate Change Strategy, which guides the country to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. To achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, close cooperation of all actors in the process is necessary.

“All countries must collectively tackle climate change. Successful implementation of climate action depends on continued multilateral cooperation,” she added.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will run until November 22, opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11. It is the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date, and the first time in the region that it is being held in Azerbaijan.

Within COP29, the highest-level event - the summit of world leaders on climate action - was held on November 12–13.

The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) on climate finance. The COP29 Presidency has launched 14 initiatives that include linkages between climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals, including green energy corridors, green energy storage, harmony for climate resilience, clean hydrogen, methane reduction in organic waste, action on green digital technologies, and other topics.

In addition to being a top priority that creates the conditions for action, creating climate finance will also help fulfill the 1.5°C pledge by bringing everyone together.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

