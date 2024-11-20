Israel committed to climate action despite ongoing crisis, says envoy at COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Israel is committed to the global climate effort despite ongoing challenges, said the country's Ambassador and Special Envoy for Climate Change and Sustainability Gideon Behar as he addressed the COP29 summit in Baku, Trend reports.

“The science is clearer than ever. Human activity is driving the climate crisis, and this is the critical decade to act,” Behar stated, urging countries to enhance their climate plans and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Acknowledging the frustrations of the climate negotiations, Behar emphasized the importance of staying focused on the bigger picture. “This is the only way to reach transformation and make the necessary progress towards saving our planet,” he said. “Every country must reduce emissions, invest in clean energy, and embrace the technologies of the future.”

For Israel, climate action is not a choice, but a necessity. Behar noted the resilience of the nation, despite enduring one of its darkest years following brutal attacks by Hamas on October 7th and continuous bombardments by Hezbollah. “Despite the ongoing war and the suffering of our people, we have not lost the vision of the future,” he said.

He highlighted Israel's progress, including the introduction of a carbon tax and a new climate law advancing through Parliament. “We have brought to Baku 20 cutting-edge climate tech companies that represent Israel’s thriving climate innovation,” Behar continued. These companies focus on clean energy, sustainable agriculture, food security, and water technologies—solutions with the potential to benefit both Israel and the broader global community.

“We must act together with urgency, with hope, and with a solid belief that we are building something far greater than the challenges we face,” Behar concluded, urging the international community to remain united in their efforts to address climate change for the sake of future generations.