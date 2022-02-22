Azerbaijan's Parliament shares agenda of next meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

The agenda of the regular meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament, which will be held on February 25, has been revealed, Trend reports.

It covers the following issues:

1. Draft decision of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the statement regarding the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide".

2. Draft decision of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the election of Culture Committee member of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

3. Bill amending the law "On the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan" (third reading).

4. Draft law on amendments to the law "On gas supply" (third reading).

5. Bill on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses (third reading).

6. Draft law amending the law "On freedom of religion" (third reading).

7. Bill amending the Constitutional Law "On Normative Legal Acts" (second reading).

8. Draft law on amendments to the law "On health insurance" (second reading).

9. Bill "On partial amendment to the administrative-territorial division of Ganja city" (second reading).

10. Draft law on amendments to the "List of municipalities in Azerbaijan", attached to the law "On territories and lands of municipalities" (second reading).

11. Bill amending the Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (second reading).