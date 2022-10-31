Looted, destroyed houses are everywhere in Karabakh - President of Turkish Travel Club

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Looted, destroyed houses were everywhere in Karabakh, President of the Turkish Travel Club Salman Arinc said today at a press conference dedicated to the trip to Karabakh and East Zangezur, Trend reports.

He noted that during the trip, the members of the Turkish delegation witnessed the consequences of Armenian vandalism, everywhere there were buildings destroyed during the occupation, collapsed buildings.

"We have decided to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the Day of the Republic of Türkiye in the liberated Karabakh. We visited all the liberated territories, and today we visited the Khudaferin bridge," Arinc said.

He noted that he saw the Azerbaijani and Turkish flags flying together along the way.

"This is an indicator of our friendship, brotherhood. Today, intensive restoration and construction work is underway in these territories. One of the main issues is the construction of a railway line within the Zangezur corridor, and I hope that we will witness the implementation of this project as well," Arinc said.