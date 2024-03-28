Azerbaijani capital witnesses housing market price growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Baku's housing market witnessed price growth last month, the Azerbaijani Center for Economic and Social Development (CESD) told Trend.

In February, demand for private residential properties increased significantly. Both private homes and land plots saw a 1.8 percent price increase over the previous month. The demand for residential and non-residential properties remained stable.



Apartment prices in residential buildings increased by 0.4 percent per month, while non-residential spaces rose by 0.9 percent. Rental market pricing have stayed steady.



The consumer price index in February 2024 was 100.6 percent higher than the previous month, and in January-February, it was 101.3 percent more than the same period last year.

