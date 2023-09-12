Azerbaijan Railways Chairman meets with newly appointed World Bank Manager (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) Rovshan Rustamov met with the newly appointed World Bank manager for Azerbaijan, Stefanie Stallmeister, Azerbaijan Railways told Trend.

"Wide discussions were held at the meeting on the expansion of cooperation and the modernization of railway infrastructure in the future with the financial support of the bank," ADY informed.

On July 1, the term of office of Sarah Michael, the country manager of the World Bank for Azerbaijan, ended and she was replaced by Stefanie Stallmeister.

The new manager for Azerbaijan was previously the World Bank's operations manager for Vietnam, East Asia, and the Pacific.