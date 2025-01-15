Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta decreased by $0.97 on January 14 compared to the previous rate, landing at $83.56 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.98 to $82.52 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude lowered by $1.08 from the previous rate, amounting to $68.97 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, also declined by $1.08 compared to the previous rate, standing at $81.9 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for January 15 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel