COP29 carries significant meaning for Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. COP29 carries significant meaning in terms of Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, adviser to the Academy of Public Administration under the President and Chairman of the Baku Political Scientists Club Zaur Mammadov told Trend.

He emphasized that only a few global platforms worldwide facilitate the discussion of highly relevant and significant issues.

"The COP activities are one such venue. During last year's COP28 in the United Arab Emirates, there were a number of differences on different topics. There is a great deal of expectation that the Baku conference would address and settle these disputes, especially those that exist between industrialized and developing countries.

COP29 in Baku presents a substantial opportunity to endorse a statement concerning climate change as well as the future production and consumption of both traditional and alternative energy resources. The hosting of COP29 in Baku was made possible with the unanimous consent of all members of the international community," Mammadov said.

The expert pointed out that precise goals were set for developed and developing countries' assistance in the fight against climate change during the 2009 Copenhagen conference.

"The main goal at this point is to agree in Baku on the precise target amount after the initial $100 billion in help for climate change. COP29 is very important for Azerbaijan's foreign policy goals and international reputation. The topics of discussion in Baku will include current issues and trends in global development. Overall, Baku will be the center of attention for the world, and tens of thousands of foreign delegates are anticipated to attend. Azerbaijan is well-positioned to manage this important duty," he continued.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.

