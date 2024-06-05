Azerbaijan succeeds in combining traditional fossil fuels with green energy - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan is effectively combining traditional fossil fuels with green energy, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said during the "International Cooperation for Energy Security and Sustainability" plenary panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He noted that by 2026, gas supply to the EU is set to increase by 1.2 billion cubic meters per year, with potential for further growth.

"The agreements signed on gas transit through Türkiye will boost Azerbaijani gas supplies to the EU," the minister emphasized.

He stated that in 2024, Azerbaijani gas exports will total 24.3 billion cubic meters, with more than half destined for the EU (compared to 11.8 billion cubic meters in 2023).

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which started on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

