India reiterates remarks against Prophet do not reflect views of the govt

India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments, Trend reports citing The Print.

This comes after comments by a BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad prompted some Muslim countries to lodge their protest.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while addressing a media briefing on Thursday, said, “We have made it pretty clear that the tweets and comments do not reflect views of the government. This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets.”

Meanwhile, the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister, said that Iran is satisfied with the efforts made by the Indian government in dealing with those responsible for comments on Prophet Muhammed.

Abdollahian, who is on his first visit to India since he assumed office last year, raised the issue of the controversial remarks, made by two former BJP leaders, in his meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the national capital on Wednesday.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement said that Abdollahian had raised the issue with Doval, and was satisfied by the response he received.

The NSA Ajit Doval, it said, reaffirmed the Indian government and officials’ respect for the Prophet Muhammad saying offenders will be dealt with by the government and related bodies in an exemplary manner.

“Ajit Doval reaffirmed the Indian government and officials’ respect for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), saying offenders will be dealt with, at the government and related bodies levels, in such a way that others will learn a lesson,” the Iranian foreign ministry statement read.

“Amirabdollahian said Muslims are satisfied with the stance of Indian officials in dealing with the culprits,” the statement added.

Amirabdollahian hailed the Indian people and government for their respect for the divine faiths, especially the Prophet Muhammad and also for the religious tolerance, historical coexistence and friendship among followers of various religions in the country. The Iranian foreign minister also called for serious attention to the sensitivities of Muslims regarding their religious sanctities.