ISRO to kick off 2022 launch mission with PSLV-C52 on Feb 14

The Indian Space Research Organisation's first launch mission of 2022 is slated for February 14, with PSLV-C52 orbiting an earth observation satellite (EOS-04).

The launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) is scheduled at 05:59 hours on Monday from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

PSLV-C52 is designed to orbit the EOS-04, weighing 1710 kg, into a sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 km, ISRO said in an update.

They are: student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST) in association with Laboratory of Atmospheric & Space Physics at University of Colorado, Boulder, and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).

EOS-04 is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as agriculture, forestry & plantations, soil moisture & hydrology and flood mapping.