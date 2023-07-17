Half of insurance complaints in Azerbaijan imply damage assessment - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) received appeals of about 2,800 citizens on 90,000 insured events during the year, Director General of the CBA Ziya Aliyev said at the conference on "Methods of successful resolution of insurance disputes", Trend reports.

According to him, most of the appeals are related to compulsory insurance, especially compulsory civil liability insurance.

"This has an objective reason. Compulsory auto insurance is more common. Half of insurance complaints are related to damage assessment, and the rest - to payment delay, refusal to pay, and request for additional documents. The introduction of direct regulation of compensation for damages related to compulsory civil liability insurance has led to a reduction in insured events," he noted.

