Azerbaijan reveals total amount of trade turnover with Turkmenistan

Economy Materials 28 March 2024 07:31 (UTC +04:00)
Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. The total amount of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan from January through February this year reached $73.96 million, Trend reports.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, this is 29.6 percent less than the same period last year ($105.14 million).

Turkmenistan's exports to Azerbaijan totaled $61.76 million during the selected time period, a 31 percent decrease from the same period in 2023, when the volume of supply was $89.59 million.

Turkmenistan's proportion in total Azerbaijani imports for the reporting year was 2.52 percent, compared to 3.38 percent in 2023.

At the same time, Turkmenistan's imports from Azerbaijan fell by 21.5 percent in the first two months of 2024, totaling $12.2 million, compared to $15.55 million in the same period of 2023.

Turkmenistan's share in Azerbaijan's total exports from January through February this year amounted to 0.26 percent, compared with 0.34 percent a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the amount of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan for the whole of 2023 reached $773.9 million, which is 44.5 percent more than in the same period of 2022 ($535.39 million).

