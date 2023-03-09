First panel on "Building resilience in divided world: its impact on global world" held within Global Baku Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The first panel on "Building resilience in a divided world: its impact on the global world" has been held within the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by President of Latvia Egils Levits, former Prime Minister of Slovakia (2010-2012) Iveta Radichova, former Prime Minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik, President of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Center Kerry Kennedy, former President of Switzerland Micheline Calmy-Rey, former President of Ukraine Victor Yushchenko, and co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former President of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga.

Speaking at the panel session, Bondevik noted that the privileged position of permanent members of the UN Security Council complicates the process of reforming the structure.

Touching upon the ways of resolving conflicts on the planet, Bondevik said that the best methods for this are peace and diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi, speaking about the events which began in the autumn of 2022 in Iran, said that they are a manifestation of people’s discontent.

“The people of Iran will be free. This movement will continue until Iran becomes a democratic state. We wait for support of the liberation movement in Iran by the Global Forum participants," she added.

The meeting continued with discussions.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum has today kicked off. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The X Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.