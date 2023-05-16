Genius of Heydar Aliyev is spiritual reference point for entire Turkic world - Chairman of Kazakh Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Heydar Aliyev was an extraordinary historical figure, the founder and savior of modern Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Mazhilis (Parliament) of Kazakhstan Yerlan Qoshanov said at a special session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

“His genius has become a spiritual reference point not only for the Azerbaijani people but also for the entire Turkic world. Heydar Aliyev has done a lot to strengthen Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations,” he said.

He noted that Heydar Aliyev devoted himself to serving the Azerbaijani people and Azerbaijan.

"He had very high human qualities. His genius is important for the whole Turkic world. Heydar Aliyev said that he had a deep respect and great love for the people of Kazakhstan. His performance at that time impressed me very much," he added.

Milli Majlis (Parliament) holds a special meeting dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The meeting is attended by 228 foreign delegates, including 12 chairmen of the parliaments of the countries, 15 deputy chairmen of parliaments, and representatives of 4 international organizations.