President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Morocco on national holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Brother,

On behalf of myself and people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate, and offer my sincerest wishes to You and through You, your brotherly people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Azerbaijan-Morocco relations are based on good traditions. I am confident that we will make joint efforts from now on to strengthen traditional friendly relations between our countries and to enhance cooperation of mutual interest in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

On this holiday, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities and your brotherly people – permanent peace and well-being", - reads the letter.