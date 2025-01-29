Azerbaijan bids final voter turnout in country's municipal elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A whopping 1.87 million voters have cast their ballots in the municipal elections as of 19:00, Head of the Information Center of the Secretariat of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Farid Orujev said, Trend reports.

According to Orujev, voter turnout amounted to 31.45 percent.

The voting in municipal elections was completed in Azerbaijan at 19:00 today.

Following the results of the elections, 8,071 members of 685 municipalities in 118 electoral districts will be elected.

The number of polling stations where voting in the municipal elections took place amounted to 5,846. Of these, 5,734 were permanent and 112 were temporary.

A total of 5.9 million eligible voters had the right to participate in the elections. As of 17:00, 1.7 million voters had cast their ballots.

The names of 16,092 candidates were listed on the ballot for the municipal elections.

Of the 16,092 candidates, 8,424 were nominated by 23 political parties. About 31 percent of the candidates are women, and about 82 percent have higher education.

As many as 70,625 observers were accredited by the CEC and district election commissions for the municipal elections. Of these, 26,260 were political party observers.

Some 41 percent of candidates in the municipal elections were between 21 and 35 years of age.